Bhawanipatna: After achieving success in numerous fields, the women self help groups (SHGs) have reached yet another milestone. This time they have tasted success in the field of paddy procurement in Kalahandi district.

The state government had taken a decision to include women self help groups in paddy procurement this Rabi season in Kalahandi district.

Based on the decision, 17 SHGs were tasked with procuring paddy from collection centres, albeit on an experimental basis.

Out of the 89 centres operating in the district through primary agriculture cooperative society, the women SHGs were asked to procure paddy from 17 of these across ten blocks. They had been given a procurement target of 2,51,869 quintals out of which they have procured 2,32,455 quintals of paddy so far by June 26.

PNN