Kendrapara: Hundreds of women under the banner of Nisa Nibaran Abhijan Thursday staged a protest in front of two licensed foreign liquor shops located in between Jarimula and Baunsamula Bazaar demanding the shifting of the shops.

They also blocked the Rajnagar-Talachua road at Jarimula Bazaar in support of their demand.

The anti-liquor protesters withdrew their agitation after Pattamundai SDPO Ranjan Kumar Dey assured them of closing down the liquor shops within 10 days and taking steps to shift the liquor shops from the area.

The anti-liquor protesters of Chandibaunsamula, Bhitargada and Kandira gram panchayats alleged that the liquor shops were opened just 200 metres away from the Jarimula primary school, Sabitri Devi girls’ high school, Jagannath high school and Baunsamula Primary school.

The girl students face the nuisance of the alcoholic persons on the road. The village environment was also polluted due to the liquor shops.

Though the liquor traders had earlier assured to shift the shops before March 31, 2019, they did not take any steps in this direction, the agitating women said.

The order of the Excise Commissioner to shift the liquor shops located at Singiri, Chitrachakada and Jarimula Bazaar was also ignored, the protesters added.

