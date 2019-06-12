Anandapur: The reconstruction work on the Anandpur-Baitarani bridge road in Keonjhar district will start from June 12.

The consultancy agency concerned will take three days for reconstruction of the road but the state government has given it two days extra taking into consideration delay for any reason.

The government has instructed the public not to use the road for five days – from June 12 to 16. The public can use the bridge after completion of the work.

Sources said the bridge was on the verge of collapse with the iron pillars on both sides developing cracks and a bearing breaking down. A temporary wooden pillar was put up to support the bridge.

Moreover, motorcyclists were facing danger due to a large pothole on the bridge. Locals said the bridge used to shake when heavy vehicles passed over it. So, the locals had been demanding reconstruction of the bridge since 2018.

FLIRTING WITH A DISASTER

The bridge was on the verge of collapse with the iron pillars on both sides developing cracks and a bearing breaking down

A temporary wooden pillar was put up to support the bridge

The bridge used to shake when heavy vehicles passed over it

The locals had been demanding reconstruction of the bridge since 2018



However, chief engineer had inspected the bridge and submitted a report to the public works department (PWD). As per the report, the PWD informed the Collector about the reconstruction work. A meeting was held at the sub Collector’s residential office in this regard.

As per the decision at the meeting, the tender was given to Basant Techno Craft, a consultancy company from Hyderabad. Accordingly, the reconstruction work will start June 12 and end June 16.

PWD’s Executive Officer Sameer Kumar Adhikari, Baitarani Barrage Chief Engineer B Behera and Anandpur Tehsildar Tapan Kumar Nayak were among those present at the meeting.