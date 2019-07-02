Mumbai: Bharat actress Disha Patani is taking the internet by storm once again and this time she is doing it by giving fitness goals to her fans. Taking to Instagram, Disha’s gym trainer posted a video on his account of the diva training and it will give you major inspiration.

The Bharat star is one of the actors who are extremely regular at the gym and never skip a day of workout. And this new video is a proof of the actor’s dedication and hard work.

In the new gym video, Disha can be seen doing an advanced level of exercise with her trainer. The caption reads, ‘ Every day is a new challenge @dishapatani • Take a look, it will give you inspiration.

In the video you can see Disha doing advanced squats holding a ball as her trainer holds her legs for support. This new video is a proof of the actor’s dedication and hard work.

In another video, she wrote, ‘ One part of gluteus workout•

@dishapatani







#workout #gym #gluteus’

She is wearing a blue pair of shorts and white tank top over a neon orange sports bra with light make up.

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in Bharat opposite Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. Her song Slow Motion has been one of the leading songs in the Hindi film industry.

Currently, Disha is gearing up for her next with Mohit Suri. The film is titled Malang and also stars Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and Aditya Roy Kapur in pivotal roles. Apart from this Disha was in news for his break up boyfriend Tiger shroff.

PNN/Agencies