Puri: A delegation of World Bank representatives visited this holy city Sunday and took stock of magnitude of damage caused by severe cyclonic storm ‘Fani’.

This team took part in a review meeting held at the circuit house here. Various departments of the administration told the delegation about the amount of losses they have suffered due to the natural calamity. The concerned officials also handed over a detailed report on the damage.

Among others, Collector Balwant Singh, project director, district rural development agency (DRDA) Nrusingha Charan Swain, ADM Binay Kumar Das, Sub-Collector Bhabataran Sahu and administrative officials of various departments were present in the meeting.

PNN