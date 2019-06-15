Kolkata: The suspense over the fate of Archery Association of India will end only Monday as the world body remained tightlipped on the outcome of the executive board meeting in the Netherlands on the sidelines of the World Championships.

The AAI, is in all likely, will be suspended by the World Archery but that would not be known before Monday.

With medal rounds at the World Championships set for the weekend, the WA chose to stay mum on the meeting, which took place at Den Bosch last night, so that the archers stay focused on the competition.

“No comment until Monday because we will not take any attention away from the athletes shooting in the world championships this weekend,” a WA official said, clearly hinting that a harsh decision is taken for AAI’s violation of democratic rules in electing two parallel bodies.

Incidentally, Indian men’s recurve team are fighting for gold, advancing into the final for the first time after 14 years. They will face China Sunday.

India are also in hunt for two bronze medals in the women’s team and individual compound events, which will be held Saturday.

WA had threatened immediate suspension for AAI and also tried to intervene by sending vice-president Kazi Rajib Uddin Ahmed Chapol as the ‘mediator’ to have an unified election.

But all the talks to bring the two factions together failed as the faction groups went ahead with dual elections in New Delhi and Chandigarh to unanimously elect two presidents — Union Minister Arjun Munda and retired IAS officer BVP Rao.

The 15-member executive board comprises president Prof Dr Ugur Erdener, first vice president, three vice presidents, eight other members including the chairperson of the athletes committee and the secretary general and chairperson of the Constitution and Rules Committee as ex officio members.

In a likewise case, the WA had in October 2018 suspended one of their founding members, Polish Archery Federation, for a failure in governance and election practices.

The action was recommended by the Board of Justice and Ethics and unanimously enforced by the Executive Board 15 October 2018.

During the period of suspension, Polish athletes were permitted to compete in events that do not require national team registration such as the Indoor Archery World Series.

Their suspension however was lifted February 25 this year.

