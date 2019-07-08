Bhubaneswar: After a review meeting, Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das directed the Odisha State Medical Corporation to purchase world-class equipment for government hospitals. He also directed OMC to purchase equipment as per recommendations of the expert committee.

He also said that the ‘latest’ model instead of traditional ‘specifications’ will be considered henceforth while purchasing instruments.

Das also said that stress should be laid on timely delivery by the eligible companies. If not delivered within the deadline set by the government, the company as well as the agency should be blacklisted. The minister also reviewed the ongoing ‘Sunetra Yojana’. Mobile vans under this scheme have been pressed into service in eight districts, and they will be extended to 10 more districts in the first week of September. The new districts are Sonepur, Angul, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Jharsuguda, Khurda, Puri, Ganjam and Sundargarh.

The laser treatment for children under Sunetra Yojana has been started in Capital Hospital. It will be extended to all government medical colleges. All government medical colleges will provide ‘high-end’ diagnostic facilities to patients under the ‘Nidan Yojana’.

The health minister also directed the officials to keep tabs on food and drinking water during the next three to four monsoon months.