Rourkela: Rourkela police Monday night busted a betting racket and arrested two persons in connection with illegal betting on World Cup matches here.

Both these men were arrested from Janata Niwas colony under main market area of the town.

A number of objectionable content including Rs 31 lakh in cash, 17 mobile phones and three calculators have been seized from the accused in the raid.

Further investigation into the incident is still ongoing and both the arrested men are being questioned by the cops.

According to a source, a special team of cops from Plant site police station have been conducting raids to prevent gambling in the city.

PNN