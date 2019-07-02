Rohit, Rahul hit half centuries as India go past 100 without loss

Birmingham: The Indian openers put their team on a firm platform with a century-plus stand of 122 runs in 20 overs in their World Cup encounter against Bangladesh at Edgbaston here Tuesday. Rohit Sharma (61 batting) made the most of a dropped chance and stroked the ball fluently while KL Rahul (57 batting) who began in a circumspect fashion blossomed as the game progressed. The way these two have batted, India can well look forward to a 300-plus total. Rohit has so far hit three sixes while Rahul has hit one.

Birmingham: India were off to a flier in their World Cup encounter against Bangladesh here Tuesday as they reached 69 for without loss after the completion of 10 overs. Rohit Sharma (38 batting) and KL Rahul (28 batting) were at the crease. Rohit however, was lucky, he was grassed by Tamim Iqbal off the bowling off Mustafizur Rahman when he was on 16.

Edgbaston: Virat Kohli won the toss and India decided to bat first in their World Cup encounter against Bangladesh here Tuesday. India made two changes to the side that lost against England. Because of the short boundary, Bhuvneswar Kumar came in place of Kuldeep Yadav while Dinesh Karthik replaced Kedar Jadhav. Kohli opined that because the match is being played on a used pitch, the wicket may become slow in the second half for which he took the decision to bat first.