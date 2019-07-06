Leeds: India have restricted Sri Lanka to 52/2 at the end of 10 overs in their final preliminary match of the ongoing 2019 ICC World Cup here at Headingly, Leeds.
Pacer Jasprit Bumrah was superb in his first spell having picked up two wickets including that of Sri Lankan caprain Dimuth Karunaratne.
Brief scores
Sri Lanka 52/2 in 10 overs (Avishka Fernando 19 (18b); Jasprit Bumrah 4-2-14-2)
Leeds: India face the already eliminated Sri Lanka in their final preliminary match before the semi-finals of the ICC Cricket World Cup here at Headingly, Leeds.
Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne won the toss and elected to bat first.
“The team is really striking a good balance, it’s about performing at the big times,” said Indian skipper Virat Kohli.
Squads
India: 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 KL Rahul, 3 Virat Kohli (capt), 4 Rishabh Pant, 5 MS Dhoni (wk), 6 Dinesh Karthik, 7 Hardik Pandya, 8 Ravindra Jadeja, 9 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 10 Kuldeep Yadav, 11 Jasprit Bumrah
Sri Lanka: 1 Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), 2 Kusal Perera (wk), 3 Avishka Fernando, 4 Kusal Mendis, 5 Angelo Mathews, 6 Lahiru Thirimanne, 7 Dhananjaya de Silva, 8 Isuru Udana, 9 Lasith Malinga, 10 Kasun Rajitha, 11 Thisara Perera.
