Leeds: India have restricted Sri Lanka to 52/2 at the end of 10 overs in their final preliminary match of the ongoing 2019 ICC World Cup here at Headingly, Leeds.

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah was superb in his first spell having picked up two wickets including that of Sri Lankan caprain Dimuth Karunaratne.

Brief scores

Sri Lanka 52/2 in 10 overs (Avishka Fernando 19 (18b); Jasprit Bumrah 4-2-14-2)

Leeds: India face the already eliminated Sri Lanka in their final preliminary match before the semi-finals of the ICC Cricket World Cup here at Headingly, Leeds.

Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne won the toss and elected to bat first.

“The team is really striking a good balance, it’s about performing at the big times,” said Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

Squads

