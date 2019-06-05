Bhubaneswar: On the occasion of World Environment Day, Wednesday, several organisations, both government and private, organised events underlining the importance of protecting environment and plans to bring back normalcy in environment.

The event assumed significance in the light of recent cyclonic storm Fani that wreaked havoc across the state and affected the environment.

Speaking at an event held by the Forest and Environment department at Rabindra Mandap here, Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha said that this year’s message is to beat air pollution. Six cities of the state are among the 102 most polluted in India. So, we are preparing plans for clean air, he said.

Several children showcased their environment projects and were felicitated.

Likewise, about 166 voluntary organisations were conferred with Prakruti Mitra Award on the occasion.

Many schoolchildren planted trees and saplings to promote greenery. More than 375 wards of East Coast Railway employees and volunteers of Bharat Scouts & Guides participated in an awareness drive to sensitise the public about environmental issues, especially Swachh Rail-Swachh Bharat Abhiyan to mark the World Environment Day.

In a Prabhat Pheri programme, children put up banners and posters with different slogans on the effects of pollution and the need for elimination of air and plastic pollution.

To mark the occasion and also to create awareness about pollution-free environment, a painting competition was held for children who were also encouraged to plant saplings and take care of them.

Environmentalist Jayakrushna Panigrahi said the main and major sources of pollution are automobiles, small industries, construction waste, domestic and commercial waste and untreated waste water. He said, “Talcher and Angul are among the six most populated cities in the state. These two towns are industrial areas and the number of industries is growing over there. Jharsuguda also has a substantial number. We are not fulfilling any criteria to control air pollution and technology wise also, we are far behind. We must try to use hybrid, solar energy-based and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles to reduce air pollution.”