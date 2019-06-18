New Delhi: The Union Minister for Food Processing Industries, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, said Monday that the World Food India (WFI) 2019 will be held from November 1-4.

She said it will be the biggest gathering of all global and domestic stakeholders in the food processing sector.

The Minister Monday chaired a meeting with various stakeholders of WFI 2019. She said preparations for the even had already begun.

More than 11 international an eight domestic roadshows have been planned for the event.

IANS