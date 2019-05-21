Bhubaneswar: Aligning their efforts with the ongoing relief work by the state government, World Vision India has started emergency response in places affected by cyclone Fani.

The challenge in carrying out relief and restoration for a population of 1.50 crore in 16, 659 villages and 51 urban centres is enormous. “There is a massive need for immediate relief and long-term restoration and rehabilitation. While restoring infrastructure will be one aspect of the challenge for the government, rebuilding lives of poor people, especially the multiple marginalized vulnerable category, will be a much greater one”, said Franklin Jones, Head- Disaster Management, World Vision India. Electricity and water remain out of reach in many areas. “In the absence of electricity, the summer heat has made lives even more grueling. Add to that the water scarcity and sanitation woes. Infants, children and older people have been facing acute heat stress”, Franklin further added.

World Vision India’s emergency response team have identified food, clean drinking water, medicines, hygiene kits, solar lamps, mosquito nets, and temporary shelters as immediate needs for the affected population. World Vision India has begun distributing shelter material (tarpaulin sheets) to 3,100 families and emergency relief kits to 2,000 families in cyclone affected Bhubaneshwar.

Each kit contained dry ration for one family (rice, lentils (toor dal), salt, sugar, cooking oil, bag), Non-food items (mosquito net, torch, bag), Wash materials (bucket with lid, bathing soap, washing soap, sanitary pads) and tarpaulin sheet (6x4m) to build their shelter.