There are many strange things in the world which will surprise you. Today we are going to tell you about some weird and dangerous bridges that will make you think ten times before attempting to cross them.

It seems like they are specifically designed to scare people.

Zhangjiajie Glass Bridge

This bridge is made up of transparent glass and is located in the Zhangjiaji province of China. It is one of the world’s most dangerous bridges which is 430 metres (1,410 ft) in length, 6 metres (20 ft) in breadth, and is suspended about 300 metres (980 ft) above the ground. Standing in the middle of the bridge, we see a depth of 300 meters deep. This bridge is certainly not for the weak hearted.

Eshima Ohashi Bridge

This is Japan’s most dangerous bridge named Eshima Ohashi which connects two cities, the Matsue Shimane Prefecture and Sakaiminato Tottori Prefecture over Lake Nakaumi. This bridge is so dangerous that if your vehicle’s brakes are weak, then accidents are almost certain.

Millau ViaductBridge

The Milau Viaduct Bridge of France is the world’s second highest bridge. Its structural height is 336.4 metres (1,104 ft).

Royal Gorge Bridge

The Royal George suspension bridge located in Colorado, USA is the country’s highest suspension bridge. The total length is 1,260 feet (384 m), the width is 18 feet (5.5 m) and the towers are 150 feet (46 m) high. The steel base structure is covered with 1292 wooden planks.

Inca rope bridges

One of the most dangerous bridges in the world is the Inca Rop bridge of Cusco, Peru. The bridges were constructed using ichu grass woven into large bundles that are very strong.