Chipilima: The Health Department is issuing advisories to public through advertisements on how best to tackle the scorching summer and heat wave.

The basic objective is to inform those at risk of heat-related illnesses in places where extreme heat conditions either exist or are imminent, and to take appropriate precautions and make use of government facilities.

Interestingly, it is being informed through advertisements that ORS packets are available with all Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA), Anganwadis, health workers and health centres.

But the ground reality is different. Initially, before the posting of ASHA workers in Anganwadis, ORS packets and some medicines were being supplied. Nowadays neither medicine kits nor ORS packets are being supplied to Anganwadis.

Villagers are coming to ASHA workers and Anganwadis for ORS packets, for people suffering from sunstroke or loose motions. This is embarrassing ASHA and health workers as they are unable to help the villagers.

People are returning empty handed from Anganwadis and spending money to buy medicines. As ORS packets are not being supplied, the names of ASHA workers in Anganwadis and health workers should be removed from the advertisements.

Top officials of the Health Department should come forward and take steps regarding this, health workers said.

