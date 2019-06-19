Mumbai: Television industry actress Anita Hassanandani often stays in limelight for sharing photos of her vacation on social media handles.

She likes to keep her fans updated.

Recently she shared her photos relaxing near a pool donning swimsuits.

In the series of images, Anita can be seen wearing monokinis and is giving buffs major vacay fashion goals.

Wearing a halter neck mesh monokini, in one of the pictures, the actress captioned, “Life is a beach” and in another picture she wrote “Just another day by the pool.”

Anita recently wrapped the shoot of hit TV show Naagin 3.

Anita Hassanandani is ruling the telly screen for the while now.

Her first role was in the serial Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii (2001). Her film debut was with the Tamil movie Varushamellam Vasantham. Her Bollywood debut was in Subhash Ghai’s Taal (1999). In 2003, she played Anjali Nanda in Kkavyanjali. Since 2013, she is portraying Shagun Arora in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

Hassanandani was born in Mumbai April 14, 1981. She married a corporate professional Rohit Reddy in Goa back in 2013.

PNN/Agencies