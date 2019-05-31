Mumbai: Actor Rohan Mehra, known for shows like ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ and ‘Bigg Boss’, doesn’t want to restrict himself as far as roles and mediums are concerned, but he says his focus is more on quality rather than quantity.

The actor is set to make his first attempt at a horror-comedy film.

“I have opened doors to all types of roles that I can take on. I am currently not restricting myself to anything. Be it a character with grey shades or a funny one, I am willing to experiment,” Rohan said in a statement.

“I want my role to be impactful and the turning point in any story that I am part of,” he added.

Speaking about his choice of mediums, Rohan shared: “I am looking at quality and not quantity. So be it films, television or web shows, I am open to showcasing my work on any of these mediums.”