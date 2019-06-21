Guwahati: Chinese army troops and civilians for the first time participated Friday in a joint yoga session with Indian Army personnel along the Indo-China border in various parts of the northeast.

Altogether 70 Chinese army personnel and 30 civilians participated in the joint yoga sessions at Nathu-La in Sikkim and at Bumla and Wacha-Damai in Arunachal Pradesh, defence spokesperson Lt Col Harshwardhan Pande told reporters.

“Participation of Chinese army personnel in such an event during border personnel meetings will go a long way in promoting peace and tranquility along the borders,” said Pande.

The event was oragnised as a part of India’s fifth International Yoga Day celebrations.

Meanwhile, Eastern Command with an aim to promote better mental and physical health of people on the theme ‘Yoga for Heart’ organised various events where a large number of troops, their families and local citizens participated in far flung areas of the East and North-Eastern region.

Various workshops were organised by the units of the Eastern Command at Kolkata, Dimapur, Shillong, Tezpur, Tenga, Missamari, Tawang, Sukna, Panagarh and all other military stations involving the local population to create awareness about Yoga and encourage people to incorporate this form of exercise as a means to achieve a healthy life, Pande informed.

PTI