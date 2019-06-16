Most smokers who try to quit return to smoking. Quitting the habit isn’t easy and smokers often struggle to give up smoking. While many try e-cigarettes and go for nicotine replacement therapy, not too many go for yoga, which can work miracles when it comes to giving up smoking.

Research shows that on most occasion people know that a certain habit is bad but fail to realise to what extent they can get harmed. On the other hand many fear the onslaught of withdrawal symptoms. However, research also suggests that one can overcome a bad habit by replacing it with a good habit. Hence, a bad habit like smoking can always be replaced with a good habit of practicing yoga and meditation regularly.

Orissa POST takes a look at how yoga can help you quit smoking and make you feel better — mentally and physically.

Helps in coping with nicotine craving: A smoker’s body is nicotine dependent. The body of a smoker gets habituated to receive doses of nicotine at regular intervals throughout the day. Every time a smoker tries to stop smoking, the body reacts in a certain way because of the absence of nicotine, which is called nicotine craving. This is the biggest challenge for a smoker who is trying to quit. Yoga calms the mind, enhances patience and tolerance, controls mood swings and gives the mind the ability to listen more to the body, thus creating a better sense of control. Deep breathing exercises are help in controlling nicotine craving and reduce stress.

Restores lung health: Smoking has a direct and harmful impact on the lungs and its functioning. This may also lead to problem in breathing and can result in multiple ailments. Yoga takes care of the health of your lungs and its proper functioning. It opens the lungs and allows smooth air flow.

Helps in combating emotional stress: Many people tend to smoke more when they are under stress. Smoking does not help in reducing stress. Instead it harms your lungs more in the process. Frequent craving for nicotine leads to increased stress and anxiety. Practicing yoga on the other hand helps in combating emotional stress. Yoga practice for proper breathing also helps improve the mood of smokers and increases attention span.

Here are a few yoga asanas that can help quit smoking.