AGENCIES

Yoga has gained huge popularity around the world over the last decade. Derived from Sanskrit, the word yoga means ‘to unite’. Experts believe ‘yoga asanas’ are the most effective ways to establish a deep connection between the body and mind. That is why it is known as a mind-body technique. The International Yoga Day aims to help us reap the benefits of this exercise regime.

The day focusses on a specific theme every year. This year, the theme for International Day of Yoga is ‘Climate Action’. As the theme suggests, the focus of this programme this year is on making people aware about how yoga can modify human behaviour to build a culture of climate sensitivity in the global community. Yoga helps us to be more aware of ourselves and our surroundings, which is essential for creating a green, sustainable environment.

Yoga is a way of life. Practising it regularly can take us towards attaining a healthy body and mind. This is what the International Yoga Day intends to highlight and educate the global community about. Due to its numerous science-backed health benefits, even doctors are recommending patients to go for it.

Yoga is not only about holding your breath and bending your body. It can enable the energy within you to become ecstatic and give you a sense of contentment. Yoga improves our body’s flexibility and helps build our muscle strength. It boosts blood circulation helping in better transportation of oxygen and nutrients throughout the body. One can perform ‘yoga asanas’ to improve posture as it teaches how to control and balance the body. Needless to mention, yoga uplifts mood and infuses body with fresh energy. Practising yoga can provide anti-aging benefits and help reverse premature ageing. It can lead to better lung function, stimulate organs, increase immunity and improve gastrointestinal health, core strength and pain tolerance. It can also help improve our sex lives and lead to better concentration.

History of International Yoga Day

September 27, 2014, during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed the idea of dedicating one day in a year as International Yoga Day. He stated, “Yoga is an invaluable gift of India’s ancient tradition. It embodies unity of mind and body; thought and action; restraint and fulfilment; harmony between man and nature; a holistic approach to health and well-being. It is not about exercise but to discover the sense of oneness with yourself, the world and nature. By changing our lifestyle and creating consciousness, it can help in well-being. Let us work towards adopting an International Yoga Day.”

Following this proposal, the UNGA took the initiative to celebrate International Day of Yoga and held consultations on the draft resolution. Luckily, it received huge support from 175 states which was a record of sorts. After the adoption of the UN resolution, the world observed the first International Day of Yoga June 21, 2015. This year, we will be celebrating the fifth yoga day.

Why June 21 as International Yoga Day

Prime Minister Modi in his UN General Assembly speech in 2014 said: “The date is the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere and has special significance in many parts of the world.” June 21 is the day of the Summer Solstice when the tilt of a planet’s axis in the northern hemisphere is most inclined toward the sun. Hence, it is the longest day of the year with the sun rising early and setting late for the Northern Hemisphere. The summer solstice is also considered important in Indian mythology as it marks an event that is considered the start of Yogic science.