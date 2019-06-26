Fans who grew up reading and watching author JK Rowling’s Harry Potter universe have always coveted the magical items in the series.

The magic wands from Ollivanders, Bertie Bott’s Every Flavour beans, the Firebolt flying broom, Rowling’s world is filled with fascinating objects that have enamoured fans for generations.

Well, your wishes are about to get true as Harry Potter’s Invisibility Cloak is now available to pre-order online.

Sounds absurd?

Fans can now pre-order Cloaks of Invisibility from July 1, not from Diagon Alley, but from Wow Stuff.

Designed to work like a green screen, the cloak will allow its wearers to click some truly fantastic photos.

Harry Potter's Invisibility Cloak is real at #toyfair2019 and it's so much fun! pic.twitter.com/qUiYYZIOVp — Mike Sorrentino (@MikeJSorrentino) February 16, 2019

Users will have to download an Android or iOS app which enables you to create the illusion of you disappearing.

Introducing the Wow Stuff Harry Potter Invisibility Cloak!

Head down to King’s Cross Station before 5pm TODAY, to see the all-new Invisibility Cloak in action. pic.twitter.com/zLGpi7ijQl — Warner Bros. UK (@WarnerBrosUK) June 21, 2019

The Invisibility Cloak will have two versions – a standard version costing USD 70 and a deluxe version costing USD 80. The deluxe version has a serpent intertwined border in its pattern, giving you the look of Salazar Slytherin’s true heir.

Wow Stuff creators studied the original cloak worn by actor Daniel Radcliffe in ‘Harry Potter and the Philospher’s Stone’ to make it as close to the real one as possible.

PNN