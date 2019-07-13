Fruits are one of the best agents of nutrients and minerals that keep you healthy and well.

Fruits in tropical countries are very affordable as suitable climatic condition allows people to buy them for very good prices.

But today we are going to tell you about a particular variety of grapes whose cost can give you a small heart attack.

Called Ruby Roman grapes, this fruit costs around Rs 7.5 lakh in Indian Currency.

A very rare kind of fruit, only 2,400 bunches of these grapes are produced each year

The reason for such low yield is quite simple. Because every grape is checked thoroughly to guarantee its quality, with certification sales placed on those that are selected, the grapes have strict rules for selling.

These weigh 20 grams each, and are the size of a ping pong ball but some grapes can be as big as 3cm diameter.

The grapes were cultivated to fill a gap in the Japanese luxury fruit market.

In 2008 Ruby Roman grapes first debuted as a new variety of premium grapes.

Reports also stated that in order to develop this most expensive grape, it took an incredible 14 years of investment and cultivation.

PNN/Agencies