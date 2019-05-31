There’re a slew of actresses who enter the industry at a very young age and they are known for their charm as well as acting skills.

Have a look:

Sonam Kapoor: She is one of the leading actress in Bollywood born on 9 June 1985. She is also one of the highest paid actress in Bollywood. She made her debut in Saawariya a romantic drama directed by Bhansali in 2007. Although, her first commercial success was after 3 years with I HATE LUV STORYS. She is nominated for Filmfare award four times, including best female actress debut for Saawariya. She won best actress award for Neerja in Melbourne Indian Film Festival.

Deepika Padukone:Deepika also known as Dimple queen born on 5 January 1986. She was born in Copenhagen and raised in Bangalore. She made her debut in Kannada film Aishwarya. Her Bollywood debut is OM SHANTHI OM opposite Shah Rukh khan in which she plays a dual role and it went on to become one of the blockbuster movie in 2007. She won a Filmfare award for best female debut. She acted in various hit movies with most of the top actors of Bollywood. She also made her debut in Hollywood with film XXX: Return of Xander cage opposite Vin diesel.

Taapsee Pannu: She is presently 30 years old and she entered the industry at age of 23. She hails from Ludhiana in Punjab and the first movie she worked in was Jhummandi Naadam. She started her career with modeling and she later entered the south Indian Film Industry which got her a lot of success. She is also admired for her recently bollywood movies Pink and Badla.

Parineeti Chopra:Parineeti is presently 29 years old and she was born and bought up in Ambala. She completed her graduation from England and she started her career in Indian film industry in 2011 with Ladies vs Ricky Bahl. Since then, she has delivered many successful hits at the box office. She also worked in Golmaal Again and at present, she is working in Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar and the movie is due for release towards the end of 2019.

Tamannaah:Tamannaah is 28 year old Indian actress and she started her career in 2005 at age of 16. The first movie she worked in was Chand Sa Roshan Chehra. She also worked in hit movies like Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2. She is known for her charm and her acting skills.

Shraddha Kapoor:Shraddha was born on 3 march 1987 in Mumbai. Her acting skill in Aashiqui 2 is one of the biggest blockbusters of all time. Made her debut in Teen Patti and later went on to act in many blockbuster films, including Haider, Baaghi and ABCD 2. She is also a singer. Currently, she is acting in Rock in 2 a sequel to 2008 Rock on and three more films like Ok Jaanu, Half girlfriend and Haseena: Queen of Mumbai.

Kangana Ranaut: Ranaut was born on March 23, 1987 in Mandi District of Himachal state. She is also one of the highest paid actress in Bollywood industry. She is well known for expressing her honest opinions in public. She is the recipient of three National awards and four Filmfare awards. She first aspired to become a doctor, but after she relocated to Delhi at the age of sixteen, she became a model. Her debut film was Gangster which was released in 2006 earn her first Filmfare award for best female actor debut. She received a National award for best actor female for Queen in 2014. Her recent movie was Manikarnika The Queen of Jhansi.

Ileana D’cruz:Ileana, born November 1, 1987, she is acting pre-dominantly acting in Telugu cinema and she is one of the leading actresses in the Telugu cinema industry. Made her debut in critically acclaimed Barfi alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra and earn her first Filmfare award in Bollywood Industry. She is one of the hottest chicks and fashion freak in Bollywood industry. Appearing in many fashion shows and acclaimed great success.

Anushka Sharma:Anushka is one of the leading and highest paid actress in Bollywood industry. She was born 1st of May 1988 in Ayodhya. She was well known for his Role in Rab Ne bana Di Jodi which was his debut film. She also features on Yash raj’s other films, including Band Baaja Baaraat and Jab Tak Hai Jaan. She was praised for his role in Sultan(2106) and Pk(2014). As a matter of fact, she is the wife of Cricket Superstar Virat Kohli.

Kriti Sanon:Kriti was born July 27, 1990. She made her acting debut in Telugu Psychological thriller film 1: Nenokkadine. She also has a B.tech degree in Electronics and communication. Her Bollywood debut in Sabir khan’s romance film Heropanti opposite Tiger Sheroff. And later went act in Dilwale alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Varun Dhawan. It was one of the biggest blockbuster of the year. Her recently launched movie was Luka Chuppi.

Nidhi Agarwal:Nidhhi is a beautiful and sexy young actress from Bangalore who is all set to make her Bollywood debut. Despite being a modern girl, her sensuality is typically Indian and that’s her core strength. She won the beauty pageant in 2014 and she is also trained in various dance forms. We have seen her in the silver screen opposite Tiger Shroff in the movie Munna Michael by Sabbir Khan. She is 25 years old now.

Disha Patani:Disha is one of the hottest youngest sensations in Bollywood that shows promise of making it big in the industry. She is only 24 now. Although she was seen in a Cadbury advertisement that earned her a lot of reviews, she also acted in an album Befikra opposite Tiger Shroff, the movie that really brought her to limelight was M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, where she plays the first love interest of the legendary Indian cricket.

Alia Bhatt:Alia is the second youngest and one of the most beautiful actress in Bollywood industry. She was born on 15th march 1993 into the Bhatt Family, she is the daughter of film producer Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan. She is the recipient of one Filmfare and two stardust awards. She made her debut in Student of the year and acted in many blockbuster movies like 2 states, Udta Punjab, Highway and Badrinath ki Dulhania.

Sara Ali Khan:She is the daughter of famous bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and actress Amrita Singh. Sara Ali Khan started her career in bollywood movies with her recent movie Kedarnath. She is very beautiful as her mother. She is 25 year old her birth date is 12th August 1995. Her recent movie Simmba opposite to actor Ranveer Singh make a big hit on box office.

Jhanvi Kapoor:She is the youngest actress of Bollywood now, Recently Jhanvi Kapoor has started her career with movie Dhadak she is one of the cutest actress in Bollywood. She was born on 6th March 1997, she is the daughter of famous Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor and the actress Sridevi.

In this year I hope we will see some more new faces in Bollywood.