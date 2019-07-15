Allahabad: A young couple who had come to the Allahabad High Court to seek protection after marriage, was kidnapped at gunpoint by armed men from outside the court Monday, police said.

The incident took place at 8.30.am, hours before the case of Bareilly’s Sakshi Misra and Ajitesh Kumar was to be taken up by the same court.

According to eye-witnesses, the young couple was seen waiting outside the court since early morning when a black SUV came and pulled in the couple at gun point. The SUV bore the registration number UP80 which belongs to Agra district. Sources said that ‘Chairman’ was written on the rear of the vehicle.

Police officials said that the CCTV footage was being scanned and checking of vehicles had begun.

IANS