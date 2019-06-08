Berhampur: A man suffered serious injuries after his nephew attacked him with a razor at Biripur village of Chirikipada Sasan panchayat under Polasara police limits in Ganjam district Friday night.

The victim has been identified as S Rajarao Dora.

According to a source, Dharmarao, the son of S Rajarao, was at his shop when the accused came in an inebriated state and hurled abuses at Dharmarao over some family issues. It was when S Rajarao intervened; his nephew attacked him with a razor on his right hand and neck.

Family members rushed S Rajarao to Polasara community health centre (CHC). He is undergoing treatment there. No police complaint has been filed, it was learnt.

