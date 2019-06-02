Bhubaneswar: A youth Sunday died after falling off a two-storey building while repairing an air conditioner at AL Colony in VSS Nagar area under Sahid Nagar Police station. The deceased was identified as Manoj Kumar Panda of Korakara village under Niali police station limits in Cuttack.

According to sources, Panda worked as a mechanic in an AC repair and services unit in the Capital city. Panda used to reside in the Old Town area under Badagad police station limits. He received a call Sunday about repairing an AC machine at AL colony in VVS Nagar. He, along with another helper, went to repair the machine which was located atop a two-storey building.

He was engaged in repairing the machine and had to hang by a rope from the roof of the building. The rope unfortunately gave way and he fell from the building. Panda, who sustained severe head injuries, was rushed to the Capital Hospital by the locals but he succumbed to his injuries while on his way to the hospital.

The body of Panda was handed over to his family members after post mortem was carried out at the hospital, Sunday evening.