Bhubaneswar: An 18-year-old youth Tuesday died while practicing swimming at a swimming pool inside the premises of the Bhubaneswar Club at Keshari Nagar in Unit-6 area here.

The deceased was identified as Sandeep Sahoo, a resident of Barmunda Housing Board Colony near Dumduma under Khandagiri police station limits. Meanwhile, the parents of the deceased brought up severe charges against the club authorities.

According to sources, Sahoo who recently cleared his CHSC examinations had joined the club a few days back to learn swimming. He attended the practice session for about two hours every morning.

The club authorities claimed that Sahoo fell into the pool after he had suffered some stroke. A few minutes later, the club staff, who spotted him floating in the pool rescued and rushed him to the Capital Hospital. Doctors at the Capital Hospital declared him brought dead. They claimed that he tried swimming when the trainer was absent.

Speaking to Orissa POST, Shaoo’s mother accused the club of negligence. “My son used to go for training from 6.30 am to 8.30 am every day and returned home by 9 am. However, I got worried Tuesday when he did not return home after 10 am. When I contacted the club, they lied to me, saying he had not gone to the club Tuesday. However, later they informed me over phone that he was rescued unconscious from the pool and was taken to the Capital Hospital.”

“If he had not gone to the club then how could they rescue him from the pool and he could wear swimming attires at the time. A Hi bike was also found kept outside the club. Why they lied to me if there was no fault of the authorities,” she said.

She also rubbished the club’s claim about the absence of a trainer at the time of his drowning. Her mother also accused the club authorities of a careless approach as they do not have a rich background.