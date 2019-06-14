Bhubaneswar: The dead body of an unidentified youth was Friday found in the pond adjacent to the famous Mukteswar temple here under the Lingaraj police station limits. No one has claimed the body yet.

Sources said that the youth went to take a bath. However, he had reached a deep end and frantically called for help. Other devotees rushed to his help but were unable to save him. Later, they informed the officials of the fire services department who reached the place and fished his body from the pond.

He was rushed to the Capital Hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.