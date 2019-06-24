Bhubaneswar: A youth died after falling off the eleventh floor of an apartment in the capital Monday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Dayanidhi Sahani.

Sources said, the victim was living in flat number 11/7 of Krishna Apartment located at Nayapali. The victim was sitting near a window of his house in an inebriated state before losing his balance and falling to his death.

The police reached the spot upon learning of the incident and seized the body for postmortem.

Further investigation on the matter is underway.

