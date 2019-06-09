Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police Sunday arrested a youth who was on the run after brutally killing his younger brother Friday night near Panchamukhi apartment at Atalagada in Pahala on the outskirts of the city here. Speaking to the media, Deputy Commissioner of Police Anup Sahu told that several cases have been pending against the deceased Pritam Routray who was involved in various anti-social activities in the past. The duo has been staying at a rented apartment.

Following the leads revealed by the accused, Shrasta Routray alias Mamulu, the sleuths recovered the weapon used in the crime and also the motor-cycle on which he fled the spot after hacking his brother to death, added Sahu.

Sahu also informed the media that Pritam, an unruly person, had allegedly beaten his father and also threatened to kill him over property related dispute two days before his murder, June 5. An unemployed Pritam used to forcefully take money from his father and was also demanding a large share from his father’s property.

He again engaged in a bitter fight with his father and the accused on the day of the murder. He had threatened his brother to capture all of his father’s property by killing Shrasta. Later, Shrasta purchased the weapon from a hardware shop at Rasulgarh. Pritam again started fighting with the accused when he returned to the apartment few hours later.

An enraged Shrasta attacked Pritam with the weapon. Later, he switched off the mobile phone and stayed near the railway station before leaving for Phulnakhara.