Bhubaneswar: Police Saturday arrested a youth on charges of looting money from a businessman by making murderous assaults on him in March this year. The accused has been identified as Sagar Swain, 23, of Bankual village under Sahid Nagar police station limits on the outskirts of the city.

According to sources, the victim, identified as Santosh Kumar Sahoo, has a shop in the Unit 1 market. Sahoo used to return to his house after closing shop every day around midnight. Meanwhile, the accused along with three other friends attacked Sahoo with a sword while he was closing his shop. Later, they decamped with around Rs 50,000 from the cash drawer in the shop.

Other shopkeepers who were present at the spot rushed Sahoo to Capital hospital.

Subsequently, police registered a case (88/19) against Swain and his friends on the basis of Sahoo’s complaint.

Police, Saturday night, succeeded in arresting Swain while the other accused persons are still at large. Sources in the police said that Swain and his group are involved in more than a dozen cases of looting at different places in the city.

Swain was sent to judicial custody after the rejection of his bail plea, Sunday.