Bhandariokhari: A youth from Puri, Jyotiranjan Nayak, has undertaken a padayatra from Srikshetra to New Delhi to take up the issue of an over bridge near Sidha Mahaveer railway gate (Puri-Konark marine drive) with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Nayak, convenor of Janajagaran Manch, started his walk June 25 after taking blessings of Lord Jagannath and reached Bhandaripokhari area in Bhadrak Tuesday.

He carries a national flag and is accompanied by his associate Manoj Maharana. Manoj is escorting Nayak on bike along with all necessary documents and daily necessities.

Tuesday was the eighth day when he reached Bhandaripokari. He is covering 25 to 30 km a day and aims to reach Delhi in 90 days.

“Many lives have lost at the railway gate in the past. The gate has been there for 132 years. Now, there is a need for an over bridge at the place. I have drawn the attention of MLAs, the Governor and the railway authorities, but no action was taken. People of Puri have staged agitations for an over bridge in the past,” he added.

Nayak has tragic incidents linked to the railway gate. He often shudders when he recalls the death of his father and sister due to the railway gate.

At a time when his ailing sister Kiranmayi Nayak was being shifted to a hospital in a critical condition October 24, 2018, the railway gate was closed. Traffic went haywire. She was caught in the traffic snarl for hours and the delay led to her death.

“I don’t want the railway gate to take lives of others,” he said. As he reached Bhandaripokhari, scores of people accorded him a warm welcome.