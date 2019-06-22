Manchester: The India and Pakistan match at Old Trafford in Manchester will be remembered for ages for various reasons. First and foremost, the historic win of India will never erase from the minds and hearts of cricket lovers.

Secondly, the memes of Pakistani fans trolling their cricketers after the loss also flooded Twitter. The match was the most tweeted ever in cricket history.

However, there have been several other videos during the match that has been winning the internet.

In a recent video that is going viral, the match between India-Pakistan on the 16th of June last Sunday turned out to be a happier event for the couple and their loved ones! It was a bold move since the whole world had eyes on the match, but thankfully for him, his partner said yes!

The whole clan was seated in an aisle of blue when the man went down on a knee and popped the question. You can see from her reaction that she was not at all expecting this at the match.

The video was recorded and posted on Twitter, which soon went viral. Have a look: