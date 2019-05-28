Nayagarh/Ranpur: In a bizarre incident, a youth spilled huge quanity of dal and rice served in an Aahaar centre after he was not given the food for not paying the bill of Rs 5 near Ranpur community health centre (CHC) in Nayagarh district, Monday.

The incident spread wide outrage as many other patients and their attendants were deprived of the meal due to the nuisance of the youth. Angry locals demanded stringent action against the youth who has been on the run after the incident.

He has been identified as Sapana Sethy of Godipatna Sahi in Ranpur town.

According to sources, Sethy had gone to the Aahaar centre Monday noon for lunch. As he could not pay Rs 5 for the meals, the Aahaar centre worker Trinath denied him free meals.

Irate, Sethy attacked Trinath and beat him up. He later spilled dalma and rice cooked for 270 people before escaping from the area. Trinath and other employees of the centre lodged a written complaint against Sethy in this connection.

Police reached the centre and launched a probe while Sethy is on the run.