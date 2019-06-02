At a time when celebrities are flying to Maldives to beat the summer heat, Cricketer Yuvraj Singh and his wifey Hazel Keech chose to let their hair down in Greece. The couple who died the knot in 2016, is soaking up the sun in picturesque Santorini.

From exploring the streets of Santorini to chilling by the sea to sailing in the ocean, Yuvraj and Hazel are giving major vacay goals.

Yuvraj Singh took to his Instagram account and uploaded a few pictures of their holiday, giving a sneak-peek into their exotic vacation.

Hazel also took to Instagram to share a picture with hubby and wrote, “Happy times in beautiful Santorini.”

Yuvraj Singh was last seen playing for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2019. But, he was not part of the Cricket World Cup team.