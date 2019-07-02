Mumbai: Yuvraj Singh threw post-retirement party in Mumbai which turned out to be a star-studded affair with several celebrities from cricket and Bollywood fraternity gracing it.

The 37-year-old, India’s 2011 World Cup hero, announced his retirement from international cricket and the Indian Premier League earlier this month.

Singh’s former India teammates Shikhar Dhawan, Mohammad Kaif, Zaheer Khan, Ashish Nehra and Ajit Agarkar were spotted at the party. India all-rounder Irfan Pathan also attended the Mumbai party along with his family. Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and Nita Ambani, the chairperson of Reliance Foundation, were also present.

Bollywood biggies including Farhan Akhtar, Raveena Tandon, Sagarika Gatke among others added colour to the party. Yuvraj Singh’s wife and Bollywood actor Hazel Keech accompanied the celebrated cricketer at the grand gala.