Los Angeles: Filmmaker Zack Snyder is teaming up with Netflix for an anime series set in the world of Norse mythology.

Snyder has co-created the series with frequent collaborator Jay Oliva, with whom he worked on features like ‘Justice League’, ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’, ‘300: Rise of an Empire’ and ‘Man of Steel’.

Snyder wills executive produce the series alongside Oliva, who will also serve as showrunner and director.

“Zack Snyder’s innovation in visual storytelling has pushed the industry forward and established him as one of the most distinctive filmmakers of his generation. We are beyond excited to partner with him and his exceptional team to bring the iconic characters and stories of Norse mythology to life in his inimitable style,” John Derderian, head of anime programming at Netflix, said in a statement posted on the streaming platform’s website.

The prolific writer-director-producer is currently working on Netflix’s zombie feature film ‘Army of the Dead’.

The Norse anime series will mark Snyder’s first-ever TV project.

