Jammu: As many as 12 people were killed and 13 others injured after a stampede occurred at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine at Katra of Reasi district in Jammu and Kashmir early Saturday.

A source informed that eight of the 12 people killed in the incident have been identified as Dheeraj Kumar (26), Shweta Singh (35), Vinay Kumar (24), Sonu Pandey (24), Mamata (38), Dharmveer Singh (35), Vineet Kumar (38) and Arun Partap Singh (30).

“12 dead and 13 more injured in a stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan in Katra. The incident occurred at around 2.45am. It is said that an altercation erupted which resulted in people pushing each other leading to the stampede,” J&K DGP Dilbagh Singh said.

Also read: Odisha registers 298 new Covid-19 cases; 33 below 18 years

Casualties were from Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and one from J&K. The injured were admitted to Naraina hospital, Block Medical Officer of a nearby community health centre (CHC) Dr Gopal Dutt said.

Police have launched a rescue operation and evacuation of people as well. “The situation is under control now,” said a senior official.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha declared a total of Rs 12 lakh ex-gratia to immediate next kin of those who lost their lives in the fatal incident.

PNN