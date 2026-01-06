Bhadrak: A major fire reduced 20 thatched houses to ashes and left around 120 domestic animals dead in a village under Bhadrak district, officials said Monday.

The incident occurred at Chhatrapada village in the Tihidi police station area late Sunday night.

Though no human casualty was reported, nearly 20 cattle and over 100 goats died in the blaze, which left several families homeless.

According to victims, the fire spread rapidly through the closely built thatched houses, giving residents little time to save their belongings.

Though the exact cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained, a short circuit could have sparked the fire, police said.

Villagers said acute water scarcity hampered their efforts to control the fire in its initial stage.

Fire services were alerted promptly, but by the time fire tenders reached the spot, most houses had already been reduced to ashes.