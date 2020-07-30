Cuttack: In order to keep jail premises out of the clutches of COVID-19, a total of 16,789 prisoners have so far been released from several jails across the state.

The deadly virus has been spreading from jail to jail in the state. It has already entered into eight jails out of around 85 in the state. However, with the high level committee, which was formed following the direction of the Supreme Court, allowing release of prisoners from jails, 16,789 prisoners have been released. Of them, while 16,639 prisoners are under-trials, the remaining 150 are convicted.

While the committee is chaired by Justice Sanju Panda, judge, Orissa High Court and Chairperson of Odisha High Court of Legal Services Committee, Chief Secretary of home department, DG (prisons) and member secretary of Odisha State Legal Services Authority are its members.

According to the information with the Directorate of Prisons, 1,202 prisoners have been shifted from the jails they were lodged in to different ones.

Similarly, 16,639 under-trial prisoners (UTPs) and 150 convicted prisoners were released between March 20 and July 28.

Berhampur circle jail witnessed the maximum number of prisoners being transferred. A total of 5,231 prisoners including 5,184 UTPs and 47 convicted prisoners have so far been released from this jail.

Similarly, 3,716 prisoners have been released from Sambalpur circler jail. They include 3, 697 UTPs and 19 convicts. Likewise, 3,434 UTPs and 31 convicts have been released from Cuttack circle jail.

From Baripada circle jail, 2,718 UTPs and 15 convicts have been released. At the same time, a total of 1,644 prisoners – 1,606 UTPs and 38 convicts – have been released from Koraput circle jail.

