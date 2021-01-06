Rourkela: In a tragic mishap Wednesday morning, at least 10 workers got severely intoxicated following a gas leakage at coal chemical department of the Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) here.

The unfortunate incident occurred at around 9.45 am.

According to a source, the gas leakage claimed two lives while two others are in critical condition and undergoing treatment at the RSP-owned Ispat General Hospital (IGH).

The four victims were identified as Ganesh Pailo, Abhimanyu Saha, Babu Panda and Rabi Sahu of a construction company. The workers who were engaged in maintenance work at the RSP suffered from Carbon Monoxide gas leak on its premises.

The intoxicated were immediately rushed to IGH, where two workers died and two others have been kept under ventilator support.

Notably, six more persons fell sick in the RSP campus. Reason behind the gas leak mishap has not yet been ascertained and the number of affected employees is still to be confirmed.

More details are awaited.

PNN