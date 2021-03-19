Nayagarh: Two persons were killed and an identical number critically injured after the two bikes they were travelling on collided head-on near Jaganannathpur under Sarankul police limits in Nayagarh district late Thursday night. The deceased have been identified as Krushna Chandra Nayak of Jagannathpur and Shyamasundar Sethi of Patharakata in Nayagarh district.

After getting information about the incident, a team from Sarankul police station reached the spot, rescued the injured and sent them to Sarankul hospital. While undergoing treatment, Krushna Chandra succumbed to his injuries. Shyamasundar, who was later shifted to Nayagarh district headquarters hospital, breathed his last while receiving treatment.

According to police, Shyamasundar and Dipak Sahu were heading towards Saranakul on their two-wheeler. From the opposite direction, Krushna Chandra and Manmohan Nayak were returning after attending a spiritual programme at Angisingi. They were returning home at Jagannathpur.

As Krushna and Manmohan were nearing their village, their bike had a head-on collision with Shyamasundar’s two-wheeler.

Meanwhile, Deepak and Manmohan, who were seriously injured in the collision have been shifted to Bhubaneswar as their condition deteriorated, it was learnt.

Police investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the mishap.

PNN