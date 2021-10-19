Bhubaneswar: The STF team in a joint operation with Boudh forest officials conducted a sudden raid and seized two leopard skins and other incriminating materials from a hideous place near Kapasira village under Manmunda forest range in Boudh district Monday.

A person was arrested for illegally possessing the hides. The arrested person has been identified as Jibardhan Bhoi, son of Ganaram Bhoi of Dundra village under Kantamal police limits in Boudh district.

Acting on a tip-off from a reliable source, the STF and forest department officials conducted the raid. Since the accused person couldn’t produce any valid authority in support of possession of leopard skins, he was detained and later handed over to the forest department for necessary action at their end.

A special drive against the poachers and wild animal body parts smugglers has been launched. During the last one year, the STF has seized as many as 18 leopard skins, nine elephant tusks, two deer skins, five live pangolins and 15 kg of pangolin scales. At the same time, it has arrested 36 wild life criminals.

It has been the focus area of the STF, the specialized wing of Odisha Police, to curb the organized crimes including wild life crimes in the state.

PNN