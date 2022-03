Jajpur: Two more bodies were recovered from the Kharostra river in Jajpur Saturday, taking the toll in the incident of drowning to three, police said.

Seven youths were swept away in the river at Badasuanar village while taking bath after playing colours Thursday afternoon, they said.

One body was recovered Friday, they added.

A person was rescued and at present undergoing treatment at the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

A search operation was on to locate others, police said.