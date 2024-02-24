Bhubaneswar: In a landmark move towards transforming the country’s railway infrastructure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stones for the redevelopment of 554 railway stations, including 21 in Odisha, entailing an expenditure of 41,000 crore February 26.

Addressing the media at Rail Sadan here Friday, East Coast Railway (ECoR) General Manager Manoj Sharma said that in Odisha foundation stones would be laid for 21 Amrit Bharat railway stations, with a total cost of Rs 900 crore. The railway stations that would transform Odisha are: Bimlagarh, Jaroli, Rairangpur, Panposh, Baleswar, Betnoti, Sambalpur City, Jharsuguda Road, Titlagarh, Kesinga, Rayagada, Paralakhemundi, Koraput, Jeypore, Talcher, Raghunathpur, Paradip, Kendujhargarh, Bhadrak, Belpahar and Brajarajnagar.

He also informed that within ECoR zone, which also covers some parts of Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, foundation stones will be laid for 22 Amrit Bharat railway stations with a sanctioned cost of Rs 790 crore. This initiative is expected to enhance station facilities, making travel more comfortable for passengers. Odisha will get a significant push in terms of railway infrastructure overhaul as 52 road over-bridge (ROB) and road under-bridge (RUB) projects are scheduled for inauguration or foundation laying. The cumulative cost for these projects stands at Rs 1,420 crore. Under ECoR zone alone, 30 ROBs/RUBs with a total cost of Rs 1,288 crore are slated for development, Sharma said. Amrit Bharat railway stations redevelopment project promises improved station accessibility, air concourse, wider foot overbridges (FOBs), waiting areas, toilet facilities, lift & escalator installations, and enhanced cleanliness. Passengers can look forward to amenities such as free Wi-Fi, local product kiosks, executive lounges, and space for business meetings.

Similarly, the ROB/RUB projects aim at bringing visible benefits to the public, removing traffic barriers, enhancing safety, and improving overall transportation efficiency. The construction of ROBs and RUBs is expected to boost convenience, comfort, and mobility for road users by reducing congestion, pollution, and travel time. In Odisha, 57 railway stations under ECoR jurisdiction are being redeveloped under the scheme with a total cost of Rs 3,286 crore.