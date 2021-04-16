Puri: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) decided Thursday to close all historical monuments and museums with immediate effect till May 15 due to the sharp spike in COVID-19 cases in India. The Jagannath Temple here will also remain closed during this period.

ASI issued a guideline in this regard Thursday afternoon, which was later tweeted by Union Minister of Culture Prahlad Singh Patel. Sources said nearly 3,693 historical monuments and over 50 museums will remain closed until further orders.

Also read: Odisha registers 3,108 new COVID-19 cases; Khurda highest with 534

Meanwhile even though devotees will not be allowed inside the Puri temple the daily rituals will be carried out by the servitors.

It is pertinent to mention here that, a similar step was also taken by the ASI last year. All historical monuments and museums were closed from May 17, 2020, in order to keep the COVID-19 at bay.

The historical monuments and museums were opened amid COVID-19 safety protocols in July last year. It was mandatory for visitors to these places to wear masks and maintain social distancing.

PNN