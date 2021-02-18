Jaleswar: At least three men and around 40 cows were killed in a road mishap after a cattle-laden truck overturned Thursday morning on NH-60 near Basta bypass square of Jaleswar in Balasore district.

According to sources, the fatal road mishap took place when the truck carrying around 100 cattle was on its way to West Bengal from Bhadrak district via Jaleswar. The truck hit a sports utility vehicle (SUV) on the national highway and then overturned.

Two more persons who are believed to be staffers of the truck have been trapped beneath the overturned vehicle, an eyewitness said.

On being informed by locals, a team of police and fire services personnel immediately rushed to the spot. The team rescued the injured with the help of local residents and sent them to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem.

Basta police has registered a case in this connection and launched a probe. Identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained.

PNN