Bhubaneswar: The total number of coronavirus cases in Odisha surged to 60 Tuesday with another four testing positive, according to information given by the Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of Odisha.

The fresh cases include a 50-year-old-male from Jharpada, who is suspected to have come in contact with case number-42 and three persons (one 51-year-old male, one 70-year-old male and a 51-year-old woman) from the Bomikhal locality in the state capital.

All of the patients have been admitted to KIMS exclusive COVID hospital, the administration said.

Odisha had reported 60 positive cases till Tuesday evening. A total of 18 patients have recovered so far. Odisha has reported one casualty so far from coronavirus.

Meanwhile, explaining about the medical facilities to treat suspected COVID patients in the state, the Health and Family Welfare Department listed out several facilities already in operation and in planning stage.

As of today, the following #COVID19 Hospitals are operating across #Odisha & providing diagnosis & treatment for suspected & positive #coronavirus patients. #OdishaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/azcIhayp2t — H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) April 14, 2020

To provide faster tests, diagnosis & treatment for suspected and positive #coronavirus patients, the following #COVID19 Hospitals will be operational in #Odisha by 20th April. #OdishaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/Lxn9zjNc38 — H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) April 14, 2020

PNN