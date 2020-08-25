Mumbai: Rescuers sifting through the rubble of a five-storeyed building in Maharashtra’s Raigad district found a four-year-old boy alive Tuesday. However, the boy’s mother was found dead beneath the debris, police said. The death toll in the collapse reached eight with recovery of seven more bodies from the rubble on Tuesday, police said. The toll may increase as 10 persons are still missing. The four-year-old boy had survived under the debris for more than 19 hours.

A man died of cardiac arrest Monday night after he was hit by a stone from the falling building, police said.

So far eight persons have been rescued from the rubble after the Tareq Garden building in Mahad town, around 170 km from Mumbai, came down like a pack of cards Monday evening.

Police registered Tuesday an offence against five persons, including the builder and architect of Tareq Garden in connection with collapse, an official said.

The offence was registered against builder Farooq Kazi, RCC consultant Bahubali Dhamne, and architect Gaurav Shah under sections 304, 304A and 338 of the IPC, the official informed.

Thane Guardian Minister Eknath Shinde reached Mahad in the wee hours Tuesday following instructions from Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, to oversee rescue and relief work, sources close to him said.