Puri: As many as 40 platoons of force will be deployed at several water bodies, beach and Srimandir here on the occasion of Kartik Purnima Tuesday, superintendent of police (SP) Umashankar Dash said Monday.

More than three lakh devotees are expected to take bath and sail tiny boats in several water bodies here before visiting Srimandir to have a darshan of the golden attire of the deities on Kartik Purnima, the last day of the holy month of Kartik, sources said.

According to Dash, as many as 40 platoons of force will regulate traffic, ensure safety of the devotees while bathing and sailing tiny boats in water bodies and ensure a smooth darshan of devotees at the 12th century shrine.

“People will sail tiny boats in water bodies on Kartik Purnima. Hence, police personnel will be deployed at several water bodies as well as on the beach here to avert any eventuality. This apart, efforts are in place to regulate the traffic. In yesteryears, two-wheeler parking was allowed on either side of the Grand Road. However, this year, facilities have been made for two-wheeler parking on Municipality Market Complex premises near Market Square. Four-wheelers, on the other hand, will be parked on the premises of Old Jail and Jagannath Ballav. In case of excess vehicles, facilities are in place for parking at Talabania or Mangala Ghat,” Dash said.

About crowd management at Srimandir, the SP said devotees will be allowed to enter the temple through the Lions’ Gate and exit through other three gates. “They (devotees) may go to Ananda Bazar after having darshan of the deities. This apart, loudspeaker announcements will be made to make devotees aware about restrictions during the special rituals of the deities. Special facilities are in place to ensure senior citizens, differently-abled and women have a smooth darshan of the deities,” Dash pointed out, adding that traffic will be regulated at entry points to the Holy City.